Morocco: Court upholds sentences for Senegalese AFCON attendees

Three months after the chaotic 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Final, the Moroccan legal system has issued its verdict.

A court in the country, the Rabat Court of Appeal, has upheld the prison sentences of 18 Senegalese football fans charged over a pitch invasion during the event.

The prosecution had urged harsher penalties, but the judges decided to uphold the initial sentences handed down.

Nine of the defendants will face one year in prison, while the other nine will serve time behind bars ranging from three to six months. These sentences are accompanied by fines ranging from 90 to 460 euros.

Detained since the AFCON final, the defendents faced charges of hooliganism, violence against the police and damage to sports equipment -- charges they rejected during their hearing.

They argued they descended onto the pitch in otder to escape from crowd movements and projectiles being lauched in the stands.

According to the defense, the prosecution did not provide any material evidnce to support their accusations.

Mr Patrick Kabou, who represented the defense, said, '"the prosecution could not provide any evidence of these accusations."