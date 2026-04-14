Clean-up, preparations underway in Angola ahead of Papal visit

After two days in Algeria and then four in Cameroon, Pope Leo XIV will continue his African tour with a stop in Angola from April 18 to 20.

"During this visit, he is expected to highlight social issues, including the fight against corruption and inequality. 'It is important for us that the pope feels comfortable, warmly welcomed by the whole world, by our Angola, and that he brings us the joy that comes from 24 years of peace and 51 years of independence," explained Father Correia Hilario, an Angolan priest.

He added, "This joy is complemented by the fact that Pope Leo XIV has just decided to come to our country; he will arrive on Saturday (April 18, ed.) and, although preparations have been lengthy, they are now complete. I would therefore not want the parish community to be absent from this third visit of a Pope to our land."

In this Portuguese-speaking country of about 20 million inhabitants, 95% of the population is Christian. Catholics make up more than half of these believers. In the capital, Luanda, the pope will meet with members of the diplomatic corps on the day of his arrival, then take a helicopter to Muxima to visit the sanctuary of Our Lady of Conception.

He also plans to visit Saurimo, in the eastern part of the country, to visit a retirement home. The pope will end his African tour in Equatorial Guinea.

Since his election in May 2025, this is the third official trip of the Holy Father after Turkey and Lebanon at the end of last year and Monaco later in March. Leo XIV plans to visit Spain next June.