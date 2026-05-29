Six former PMs demand medical evacuation for ailing ex‑President Sambi

Six former prime ministers in Comoros have called on President Azali Assoumani to allow jailed ex‑president Ahmed Abdallah Sambi to seek medical treatment abroad, warning that his health is worsening and urging clemency amid growing concerns over political repression in the island nation.

Six former Comorian prime ministers have appealed to President Azali Assoumani to allow his jailed predecessor, Ahmed Abdallah Sambi, to travel abroad for medical treatment.

In a letter dated May 26, they warned that Sambi’s health is “deteriorating worryingly” and urged the president to show clemency, offering guarantees of his return if required by the courts.

Dispute over Sambi’s health condition

Sambi, 67, has spent eight years under house arrest and was sentenced to life in 2022 for high treason linked to a controversial passport‑selling scheme.

While the public prosecutor insists recent tests show no life‑threatening condition, Sambi’s doctor has rejected that assessment as “false,” saying further investigations are underway.

A turbulent political backdrop

Assoumani, a former army chief who first seized power in a 1999 coup, has dominated national politics for decades.

His repeated re‑elections — most recently in 2024 — have been marred by disputes and deadly protests.

Critics accuse him of tightening authoritarian control over the nation of roughly 970,000 people.

Growing concerns over governance and rights

The appeal from six former prime ministers adds to mounting pressure on the government, with observers warning of shrinking political space and deteriorating human rights.

Sambi’s case has long been cited by opponents as evidence of judicial manipulation and political score‑settling.