Burkina Faso junta shuts major mosque after arrests of protesters

Burkina Faso’s military junta has closed the capital’s main Sunni mosque after nearly 100 supporters of a detained preacher were arrested following protests, deepening concerns over growing repression under the country’s military rulers.

Burkina Faso’s military authorities have ordered the closure of the main Sunni mosque in the capital, Ouagadougou, following protests sparked by the arrest of influential preacher Mohamad Ishaq Kindo.

The closure was announced through a decree issued by the regional governor, citing risks of “public disorder” after worshippers gathered at the mosque demanding the imam’s release.

Security forces dispersed the demonstrations, and residents reported arrests following clashes and police chases through the city.

Nearly 100 supporters detained

A security source said nearly 100 supporters of the imam had been detained in recent days and transferred to a camp for what authorities described as “civic and citizenship training”.

Kindo was arrested on Tuesday after criticising a proposed law aimed at regulating religious freedoms in the predominantly Muslim West African nation.

The demonstrations marked a rare public challenge to Burkina Faso’s military rulers, who have tightened restrictions on dissent since Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in a 2022 coup.

Crackdown on criticism intensifies

Under Traore’s leadership, critics, activists and civil society figures have increasingly faced arrests, suspensions and intimidation.

Authorities have also been accused of forcibly conscripting detainees into military operations against jihadist groups that control large parts of the country.

Earlier this week, the junta suspended the country’s largest student union for three months and arrested its leader on accusations of “advocating terrorism”.

The union had criticised the government’s repression and what it called the junta’s failure to restore security despite repeated promises to defeat insurgent groups.

Violence continues despite military pledges

Burkina Faso remains one of the countries hardest hit by jihadist violence in the Sahel region, with attacks continuing to kill thousands every year and displace millions.

When he took power four years ago, Traore pledged to defeat the armed groups within three months. However, insecurity has persisted across much of the country, while the junta has increasingly targeted dissenting voices at home.