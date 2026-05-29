Madagascar’s top court dismisses lawmaker’s bid to oust military ruler

Madagascar's top court on Thursday dismissed a bid by an opposition lawmaker to oust the country's military ruler.

Prominent MP, Antoine Rajerison, had asked the High Constitutional Court to remove army Colonel Michael Randrianirina, who has led the country since last October.

Rajerison accused him of treason for what he called "serious and repeated violations of the constitution", including in making appointments.

But the court said the request was "inadmissible" because it did not meet the constitutional requirements for removing a head of state.

Randrianirina came to power after his predecessor Andry Rajoelina fled the country as youth-led protests over lack of water and energy escalated.

Initial hopes among young people of positive change have since faded.

In March, the military leader dissolved the government, dismissing the prime minister and the entire cabinet.

Rights groups say the authorities have arrested demonstrators and used heavy-handed tactics.

In recent weeks, young Madagascans have mounted scattered protests over what they describe as the slow pace of reforms.

A transition roadmap has promised a new constitution and a presidential election by the end of 2027.

Madagascar has endured repeated political upheavals and is the latest former French colony in Africa to come under military rule since 2020, following coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

It is one of the world's poorest countries, despite being the biggest vanilla producer and having a wealth of biodiversity.