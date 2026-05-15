Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Madagascar opposition moves to oust military leader in constitutional challenge

Madagascar President Col. Michael Randrianirina attends the Africa Forward Summit at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, Tuesday, May 12, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Madagascar

Political tension is rising in Madagascar, where a leading opposition lawmaker says he has asked the country’s top court to remove President Michael Randrianirina over alleged constitutional violations.

The move comes just months after Randrianirina, a military colonel, took power in October following mass youth-led protests that forced former president Andry Rajoelina to flee the country amid anger over worsening water and electricity shortages.

Since then, hopes for reform have begun to fade. Small but persistent protests have returned in recent weeks, led largely by young Madagascans frustrated with the slow pace of change.

Opposition MP Antoine Rajerison has filed a petition to the High Constitutional Court, accusing Randrianirina of treason and “serious and repeated violations of the constitution,” including controversial government appointments.

The petition also claims the administration has failed to restore national unity, warning the country is “on the verge of rupture,” while rights groups have raised concerns over arrests and what they describe as heavy-handed security responses to protests.

Madagascar has a long history of political instability and joins a growing list of African nations that have come under military rule in recent years following coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Despite its rich biodiversity and status as the world’s largest vanilla producer, Madagascar remains one of the poorest countries globally.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..