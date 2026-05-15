Madagascar opposition moves to oust military leader in constitutional challenge

Political tension is rising in Madagascar, where a leading opposition lawmaker says he has asked the country’s top court to remove President Michael Randrianirina over alleged constitutional violations.

The move comes just months after Randrianirina, a military colonel, took power in October following mass youth-led protests that forced former president Andry Rajoelina to flee the country amid anger over worsening water and electricity shortages.

Since then, hopes for reform have begun to fade. Small but persistent protests have returned in recent weeks, led largely by young Madagascans frustrated with the slow pace of change.

Opposition MP Antoine Rajerison has filed a petition to the High Constitutional Court, accusing Randrianirina of treason and “serious and repeated violations of the constitution,” including controversial government appointments.

The petition also claims the administration has failed to restore national unity, warning the country is “on the verge of rupture,” while rights groups have raised concerns over arrests and what they describe as heavy-handed security responses to protests.

Madagascar has a long history of political instability and joins a growing list of African nations that have come under military rule in recent years following coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Despite its rich biodiversity and status as the world’s largest vanilla producer, Madagascar remains one of the poorest countries globally.