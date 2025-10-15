Madagascar’s crisis intensifies following dissolution of parliament

His location remains unknown following an apparent coup attempt led by an elite army unit that joined mass youth-led anti-government protests demanding his resignation. The country has been gripped by weeks of demonstrations that began over electricity and water shortages and have since grown into a broader movement against poverty, corruption, and rising living costs. Thousands of mostly young protesters again filled the streets of Antananarivo on Tuesday, calling for Rajoelina to step down amid mounting frustration over his leadership. A turning point came on Saturday when the powerful CAPSAT military unit defected and declared control of Madagascar’s armed forces. The group, which played a key role in Rajoelina’s rise to power in 2009, has denied staging a coup but has appointed new military and gendarmerie chiefs. While the streets remained largely calm, the atmosphere in the capital was tense as the army’s movements and the president’s disappearance left the country facing renewed political uncertainty.