Hundreds of Indigenous protesters call for land recognition in Brazil’s capital

The demonstration, organized by the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB) is part of the Indigenous Pre-COP agenda and seeks to make land demarcation a central element of Brazil’s climate legacy. According to organizers, 37 of the territories depend on decisions from the Ministry of Justice, while 67 await the president’s signature. Indigenous leaders emphasized that securing legal recognition of their lands is not only a matter of human rights and historical justice, but also one of the most effective climate measures available, as Indigenous territories are known to resist deforestation. “We know that the center of the discussion today is climate. And research says that the majority of environmental preservation is within indigenous areas,” said Amarildo Macuxi, from the Macuxi Indigenous group in Roraima.