Venezuelans in Colombia call for release of political prisoners

Relatives of detainees joined the demonstration, holding candles and photos of their loved ones while chanting for freedom and respect for human rights. The gathering came a day after Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote a peaceful democratic transition in Venezuela. Many participants celebrated the recognition as a symbol of hope for change, describing it as a tribute to the broader struggle of Venezuelans seeking justice and liberty after decades of political repression. Protesters said the international honour brought renewed attention to the plight of political prisoners, as calls for reform and accountability continue to grow. Organised by members of the opposition party Vente Venezuela in Colombia, the event was one of several vigils held across Latin America, reflecting the diaspora’s enduring commitment to advocating for human rights and democratic freedoms in Venezuela.