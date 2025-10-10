Protests over fuel price hikes plunge Ecuador into political crisis

Demonstrations, led by bus drivers and Indigenous farmers, have paralysed parts of the country and put President Daniel Noboa under mounting pressure to respond. The unrest began after Noboa eliminated the diesel subsidy on 12 September, raising prices from $1.80 to $2.80 per gallon. The move has deeply affected agricultural, fishing and transport sectors, where many Indigenous workers are employed. Clashes between protesters and security forces have left one person dead, dozens injured, and more than 100 arrested. In response, the army deployed 5,000 troops to the capital, Quito, to prevent further unrest after protesters attacked the president’s motorcade earlier in the week. The protests have been most intense in northern provinces, including Imbabura, where Noboa secured a majority in April’s election. With no dialogue yet established, tensions remain high as both sides accuse the other of escalating the violence.