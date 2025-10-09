Five injured as Russian drone strike sparks major fire in Odesa region

Five people were injured on Thursday following a Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, according to local authorities. The strike caused widespread damage to port infrastructure and nearby residential areas, triggering a large fire that burned for several hours. Emergency officials said more than eighty firefighters were deployed to contain the blaze, which spread rapidly through the affected zone. Local authorities described the operation as challenging due to intense heat and difficult access to the centre of the fire. The attack also left over thirty thousand residents without power as emergency crews worked to restore electricity across the region. The Odesa area, a key hub for Ukraine’s grain exports, has faced repeated strikes targeting its ports and energy facilities since the escalation of Russian attacks on southern Ukraine.