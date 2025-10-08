Northern Vietnam hit by severe floods as rivers surge past danger levels

Some areas have recorded more than 200 millimetres of rainfall, with the Bằng and Gâm Rivers both surpassing the highest alert level. Local authorities have issued urgent warnings as residents struggle to contain the floods and protect homes and property. By Tuesday, several districts including Thục Phán Ward were submerged again, just days after the last floodwaters receded. Rising river levels and continuous downpours have caused widespread damage, leaving some areas completely cut off. The provincial disaster management committee said the saturation of soil has exceeded 85%, raising the risk of further landslides and flash floods in mountainous areas. At least 13 landslides have been reported along national highways, disrupting traffic and hampering relief efforts. Authorities have deployed emergency teams and placed rescue forces on round-the-clock duty as evacuation operations continue. Local officials are urging residents in high-risk zones to move to safer ground as the rain is forecast to persist in the coming days.