Greta Thunberg deported from Israel after joining Gaza aid flotilla

The group had attempted to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza before being intercepted and detained by Israeli forces. Crowds greeted Thunberg at Athens International Airport with chants of “Freedom for Palestine,” as activists and supporters gathered to welcome her return. Israeli authorities have rejected allegations of mistreatment made by deported activists, who were sent back to countries including Turkey, Spain and Italy over the weekend. Human rights lawyers representing flotilla participants say around 150 people remain in detention in Israel, among them Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela. Several detainees are reportedly on hunger strike, while lawyers accuse Israeli authorities of using excessive force and denying detainees their rights — claims Israel has strongly denied. The Israeli foreign ministry said the deportees came from at least 17 countries, including Greece, France, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. It reiterated that the activists’ rights had been upheld during their detention and accused one of the participants of assaulting medical staff. The flotilla’s interception has sparked widespread protests in several cities worldwide, as calls for an end to Israel’s blockade of Gaza and for greater accountability over its ongoing military offensive continue to grow.