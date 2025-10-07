Memorials held across Israel on second anniversary of Hamas attack

Memorial events took place across the country, with the main ceremony organised by bereaved families rather than the government, reflecting growing public frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the conflict. In Reim, visitors laid flowers and lit candles at a memorial on the site of the Nova music festival, where hundreds were killed in one of the deadliest single attacks that day. The assault by Hamas-led militants left around 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians, and 251 others taken hostage. Many of those abducted have since been freed through negotiations, though 48 remain in Gaza, including around 20 believed to be alive. Hamas has said it will release the remaining hostages only if Israel agrees to a permanent ceasefire and withdraws its troops from Gaza. Netanyahu has rejected those terms, vowing to continue military operations until every captive is returned and Hamas is dismantled. The war, now entering its third year, has left Gaza in ruins and deepened political divisions within Israel.