Thousands march in Amsterdam urging tougher Dutch stance on Gaza war

Thousands of people dressed in red marched through Amsterdam on Sunday, urging the Dutch government to take more decisive action against Israel and help end the nearly two-year war in Gaza. The demonstration, held less than a month before national elections, follows two major rallies earlier this year in The Hague that drew tens of thousands. The Amsterdam march coincided with a weekend of international demonstrations, as hundreds of thousands protested in Rome, Barcelona and Madrid on Saturday, denouncing Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza. Smaller rallies were also held in Paris, Lisbon, Athens, Skopje, London and Manchester, reflecting growing global outrage over the conflict. The protests came as Hamas said it had accepted parts of a peace proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump. On Friday, more than 2 million people across Italy joined a general strike in solidarity with Palestinians.