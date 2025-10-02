Morocco faces largest youth-led demonstrations in years as unrest spreads

The so-called “Gen Z protests,” fuelled by internet-savvy youth, are the country’s largest in years and have spread despite lacking authorisation. Anger is directed at alleged corruption and neglected schools and hospitals, contrasted with billions spent on football tournaments. In Sale, near Rabat, masked teenagers torched cars and shops, while unrest was also reported in Inzegane, Ait Amira and Oujda, where a police vehicle rammed into demonstrators. Authorities said 409 people have been arrested since Saturday, with more than 280 people injured, including security forces and civilians. At least 142 police vehicles and 20 private cars have been damaged. Amnesty International urged authorities to address protesters’ demands, while organisers on Discord called for calm. Chants of “Stadiums are here, but where are the hospitals?” reflected growing discontent as Morocco prepares to host the Africa Cup of Nations and the 2030 World Cup.