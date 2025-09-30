Red alert in Ibiza and Formentera as flash floods cause widespread chaos

Streets became raging rivers, cars were swept away and parts of the airport flooded as water poured through the roof and into security areas. Authorities shut down schools, closed beaches and suspended bus routes, while residents were urged to stay indoors. Spain’s weather agency issued a red alert for Ibiza and Formentera, warning of extraordinary danger from flash floods and rising rivers. The Mediterranean is heating at a striking pace, outpacing the global average by around 20%. With 2025 already ranking among the region’s hottest years on record, many scientists warn that the sea’s rising temperatures are driving a surge in extreme marine heatwaves and feeding unusually violent convective storms, reshaping weather patterns across southern Europe.