A two-year-old girl is chosen as Nepal’s new living goddess

Aryatara Shakya, at two years and eight months, was chosen as the new Kumari, replacing her predecessor who, by tradition, returns to a mortal life upon reaching puberty. The Kumari, revered by both Hindus and Buddhists, is selected between the ages of two and four based on strict criteria such as flawless skin, eyes, teeth, and fearlessness. Worshippers regard the living goddess as a divine embodiment, wheeling her through the city on a chariot during major religious festivals. Always dressed in red with a painted third eye, the Kumari blesses devotees who line up to touch her feet with their foreheads, the highest form of respect in Nepal. Shakya will live in a temple palace for several years, with only rare outings for festivals. Though Kumaris traditionally led a secluded life, recent changes allow them private education, access to television, and a small state pension upon retirement. The new Kumari is expected to bless devotees, including Nepal’s president, on Thursday, the main day of the Dusain festival.