Thousands evacuated as Typhoon Bualoi triggers flood and landslide warnings

Authorities said residents were moved as a precaution, as many of the communities affected have a long history of devastation from deadly typhoons. The storm is the second to hit the region in quick succession, following Typhoon Ragasa, which left at least 25 people dead in the northern Philippines and Taiwan earlier this week. Millions were affected across Asia as Ragasa forced widespread closures of airports and businesses in southeastern China and Hong Kong before dissipating over Vietnam on Thursday. Officials in the Philippines are monitoring Bualoi’s path closely, warning of possible flooding and power outages in vulnerable areas. Emergency crews remain on high alert as the country braces for further disruption while the weakened storm continues to move westward.