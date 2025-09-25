Protesters rally at Ben Gurion Airport against Netanyahu before US visit

Demonstrators waved Israeli flags and carried signs demanding the release of hostages still held in the enclave. Some protesters appealed directly to U.S. President Donald Trump, who is expected to meet Netanyahu at the White House, urging him to intervene in efforts to free the remaining captives. Forty-eight hostages remain in Gaza, about 20 of them believed by Israel to be alive, nearly two years after the October 7 Hamas-led attack that killed around 1,200 people. Israel’s military response has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas. While the figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants, the ministry says women and children account for about half of the reported deaths. U.N. agencies and independent experts regard its tallies as the most reliable casualty estimates.