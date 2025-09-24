A sinkhole opens in Bangkok after road collapse during construction

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt reported that three vehicles were damaged but no casualties occurred. He said the collapse was likely linked to the construction of an underground train station. The incident pulled down electricity poles, ruptured water pipes and severed a four-lane road in front of a police station, prompting power and water cuts. Videos showed cars backing away as the road gave way, while a nearby hospital closed its outpatient services for two days. Authorities ordered evacuations from several buildings and warned that heavy rains during the monsoon season could worsen the damage.