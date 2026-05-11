Iran warns European countries against sending warships to Strait of Hormuz

Iran has warned European countries on Monday against sending warships to the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei argued that any European involvement would only push energy prices higher and create additional complications to an already delicate situation.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump slammed Iran’s response to his latest ceasefire proposal, calling it quote “totally unacceptable”. According to reports, Tehran proposed an initial halt to hostilities linked to easing maritime restrictions, which would be followed by a 30-day period of nuclear discussions.

Tehran has reportedly rejected an outright dismantling of its nuclear infrastructure, but has instead suggested diluting part of its highly enriched uranium and transferring remaining stockpiles to a third country. They also agreed to pausing enrichment activity, albeit for a much shorter duration than Washington had proposed.

At the core of its demands, Iran stood firm, demanding the release of its frozen assets, an end to the US naval blockade of its ports and reparations for damages caused by US-Israeli strikes, all of which they deemed “reasonable”.

Iran added that Lebanon, which has been the target of heavy Israeli attacks, must also be included in any ceasefire arrangement, calling it a red line for them.