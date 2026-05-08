Fuel price hike sparks concern across Benin

Long lines are forming at fuel stations across Benin as motorists grapple with the impact of rising global oil prices and new government fuel rates introduced at the start of May. The Beninese government says the increase is necessary to stabilize national fuel supplies amid international market pressures linked to ongoing global conflicts.

Under the revised pricing structure, gasoline now sells for 725 CFA francs per liter, diesel for 750 CFA francs, and kerosene for 1,040 CFA francs, all higher than January 2025 levels.

In major cities including Cotonou, Porto-Novo, and Parakou, most formal gas stations are complying with the official prices following reinforced government controls. However, prices in the informal fuel sector continue to fluctuate depending on supply and location, particularly in remote areas.

Many consumers and transport operators fear the increases will worsen already difficult living conditions.

“Petrol costs 725 CFA francs, and we want it to go back down to 500 CFA francs,” said Joël Agbogbé, a customer in Cotonou. “Otherwise, we might end up abandoning our vehicles and walking instead.”

Citizens now worry that higher transport and fuel costs could trigger broader increases in the price of everyday goods.