Africa’s telecom towers turn to solar as diesel costs surge

Soaring diesel prices linked to the Iran war are accelerating a continent‑wide shift in Africa’s telecom industry, pushing operators to replace fuel‑hungry generators with solar‑powered systems to keep mobile networks running and costs under control.

Diesel powers most of Africa’s 500,000 cell phone towers, but recent price spikes and supply disruptions have made it increasingly expensive and unreliable.

Several fuel‑importing nations have reported shortages, forcing operators and governments to rethink their energy strategies.

“Diesel has always been a major cost, but recent global events have made it even more volatile,” said Lande Abudu of the GSMA. “That strengthens the case for solar and hybrid solutions.”

Across the continent, operators are rolling out systems that combine solar panels, battery storage and limited diesel backup — with some aiming for fully solar‑powered sites, especially in rural and off‑grid regions.

Financial pressures push operators toward solar

Energy can account for up to 60% of tower operating costs in remote areas.

With diesel prices soaring — in Nigeria by as much as 200% after subsidy removal — telecom companies are spending hundreds of millions of dollars just to keep towers running.

Vodacom Africa reported a 5% rise in energy costs to $300 million in 2025, while Safaricom raised more than $150 million in green bonds to fund its solar transition.

American‑owned Atlas Tower Kenya is investing $52.5 million to build 300 new solar‑powered towers, adding to the 82% of its existing sites already running on solar.

Companies like iSAT Africa, Orange, MTN and Airtel Africa are expanding solar and hybrid systems, citing both cost savings and emissions reductions.

Early results are promising: MTN South Sudan has cut fuel spending by 30%, while Airtel Africa has halved diesel use at sites in Zambia and Congo.

Solar towers boost reliability in underserved regions

Beyond cost, solar power is improving network stability.

Fuel shortages have caused outages in northern Nigeria and Congo, disrupting mobile money, emergency calls and essential services.

Solar‑powered towers avoid these disruptions, offering more consistent connectivity.

In rural Kenya, residents say service has become more reliable.

“When these towers go off, business and life stop,” said teacher Martin Imwatok. “Solar has made a real difference.”

Regulators see broader potential. Nigeria’s telecom authority is encouraging operators to integrate towers into solar minigrids that could also power nearby homes and businesses.

A transformative shift for Africa's connectivity

Africa’s heavy reliance on diesel — driven by weak grid infrastructure — makes the transition challenging but potentially transformative.

With global fuel markets unstable, industry experts say the shift to clean energy is becoming unavoidable.

“This is no longer just about climate,” Abudu said. “It’s about resilience, cost and keeping Africa connected.”