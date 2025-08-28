Africa’s imports of Chinese solar panels jump 60% as continent turns to renewables

Africa is rapidly scaling up its solar power capacity, with imports of Chinese solar panels surging 60% in the 12 months to June, according to climate think tank Ember.

China, which produces around 80% of the world’s solar panels, remains Africa’s main supplier. In the past year, 25 African nations imported at least 100 megawatts of solar capacity—up from 15 countries a year earlier.

South Africa retained its lead as the continent’s biggest buyer, though demand has slowed as its power supply stabilised. Nigeria, however, overtook Egypt to become the second-largest market, securing more than 1,700 megawatts of capacity. Algeria ranked third.

Overall, African nations imported 15 gigawatts of solar capacity, up from 9.4 gigawatts the year before. In countries like Sierra Leone, the panels could generate electricity equal to 61% of its total 2023 power output once installed.

Experts say the switch could save millions in fuel imports, with solar paying for itself in as little as six months in places like Nigeria.