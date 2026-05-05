Taiwan leader defies China after Eswatini trip and reasserts island's global role

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching‑te returned from a three‑day visit to Eswatini declaring on Tuesday that state‑to‑state travel is a “basic right,” using the moment to push back against Chinese efforts to block his trip and to reaffirm Taiwan’s determination to stay engaged with the world.

Lai had originally planned to visit Eswatini — one of Taiwan’s 12 remaining diplomatic allies — last month, but Taipei says China pressured three countries to revoke flight permits, preventing his aircraft from transiting their airspace.

Beijing did not confirm the pressure but said it was “highly appreciative” of the countries’ decisions.

Undeterred, Lai rescheduled the trip and arrived in Eswatini on 2 May, holding talks on economic, agricultural, cultural and educational cooperation.

Upon returning to Taipei, he said mutual visits between leaders were “as natural as visiting friends.”

“This visit, which was initially hindered, showed the world the unwavering determination of the Taiwanese people to engage with the world,” he said.

Taiwan faces mounting pressure from China

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and bars countries with which it has diplomatic relations from maintaining formal ties with Taipei.

The pressure has intensified in recent years, affecting Taiwan’s international space, transit routes and diplomatic outreach.

Lai used his remarks to underscore Taiwan’s global identity.

“The earth is round, the world belongs to everyone, Taiwan belongs to the world, and Taiwanese people are global citizens,” he said. “We will not back down because of suppression.”

Gratitude to Eswatini for ensuring a smooth trip

Lai also thanked Eswatini’s Deputy Prime Minister Thulisile Dladla, who accompanied the delegation and helped secure what he called “a smooth round trip.” Dladla had traveled to Taiwan in late April to prepare for the visit.

As Taiwan continues to navigate diplomatic headwinds, Lai framed the Eswatini trip as proof that the island will keep seeking meaningful engagement — despite the obstacles.