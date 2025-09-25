Rescue efforts continue in Taiwan after Typhoon Ragasa flooding

The storm triggered torrential rain that caused a barrier lake in Hualien County to overflow, leading to widespread flooding and damage. Officials revised the death toll down from 17, citing duplicated reports. In Hualien, recovery efforts are under way in areas where floodwaters have receded. Crews have begun clearing mud from roads and buildings to restore access and prevent further disruption. Firefighters and military personnel continue search and rescue operations across affected areas. Authorities have warned that the number of casualties may rise as efforts progress and missing residents are accounted for.