Watch: Ukraine and Russia swap 205 prisoners each in major exchange deal

The released prisoners included privates, sergeants and officers captured during battles in Mariupol, Donetsk, Kharkiv and other frontline regions since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. Video released by the Ukrainian presidential office showed returning soldiers crying, embracing fellow servicemen and calling relatives shortly after crossing back into Ukrainian-controlled territory. Kyiv said the exchange also included defenders who served near the Chernobyl nuclear plant and around the capital. Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed that both sides released 205 prisoners each during Thursday’s exchange operation. Russian soldiers freed by Ukraine were transferred to Belarus for medical and psychological support before their return to Russia. The United Arab Emirates helped mediate the deal, continuing its diplomatic role in previous humanitarian exchanges between Moscow and Kyiv. The swap comes as fighting continues across eastern and southern Ukraine despite renewed international efforts to revive negotiations. Prisoner exchanges remain one of the few areas where both sides have maintained direct cooperation during the conflict.