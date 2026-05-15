Ghanaian brothers indicted in US romance scam case

Two Ghanaian brothers and a U.S.-based woman have been indicted in the United States for allegedly running a romance fraud scheme that targeted elderly Americans and funneled money through a cross-border network, according to federal prosecutors.

Jamal Abubakari, Kamal Abubakari, both 22, and 53-year-old Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. All three were arrested in Virginia and remain in custody.

Prosecutors say the group used fake identities on dating sites and social media to build romantic relationships with older victims before convincing them to send money through wire transfers.

How the alleged scheme worked

Investigators allege the operation ran from July 2024 to April 2026, involving fake profiles designed to emotionally engage victims.

Once trust was established, victims were allegedly persuaded to send money under false pretenses, with funds routed through accounts controlled by members of the network.

Authorities say portions of the money were later moved to co-conspirators in Ghana and other locations.

Part of wider Ghana-linked prosecutions

US officials say the case is one of several involving similar romance fraud networks linked to Ghana, many of which have targeted elderly Americans.

In related prosecutions, multiple defendants have already pleaded guilty, resulting in roughly 50 years of combined prison sentences, according to court records.

Several Ghanaian nationals and US-based collaborators have been convicted or are awaiting sentencing in parallel cases involving wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies.

Ongoing investigation

The FBI says the investigation is still active, supported by multiple US agencies and Ghanaian law enforcement partners.

Authorities stress that an indictment is not a conviction, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.