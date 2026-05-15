Ebola crisis deepens in DR Congo as death toll rises

Health officials are racing to contain a deadly Ebola outbreak in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where at least 65 people have died and hundreds more are suspected to be infected.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, around 246 suspected cases have now been recorded, raising fears the virus could spread beyond Congo’s borders.

Preliminary testing confirmed Ebola in 13 out of 20 samples, with scientists now working to identify the exact strain behind the outbreak.

The hardest-hit area is Ituri province, where four laboratory-confirmed deaths have already been reported. Suspected infections have also emerged in the city of Bunia.

Regional health leaders held an emergency meeting Friday alongside officials from Uganda and South Sudan, as concerns grow over cross-border transmission driven by mining activity, population movement, and insecurity in affected regions.

The World Health Organization and pharmaceutical companies including Merck & Co., Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are also involved in response efforts.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal disease spread through direct contact with bodily fluids, contaminated materials, or infected individuals.