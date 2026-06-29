Guinea PM Rejects China's 'Debt Trap' Criticism, Says Africa Must Take Responsibility

Guinean Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah has dismissed claims that China is luring African countries into a "debt trap," arguing that the continent's development challenges stem more from domestic governance than from its international partnerships.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, China, Bah said African governments must take primary responsibility for ensuring that development partnerships deliver tangible benefits to their citizens.

Amadou Oury Bah, Guinean Prime Minister:

"Let me be more explicit. The most critical question is whether African governments, especially our own, have the judgment and wisdom to find the best ways to turn development opportunities into real benefits for our people and our country. Conversely, if we harbor the illusion that we can achieve development simply by cooperating with China, or that others will bring development opportunities directly to our doorstep while we bear no responsibility and make no necessary efforts of our own, then such thinking is clearly unrealistic and not in our best interests."

Bah said that while international cooperation can create opportunities, success ultimately depends on how African governments manage those opportunities through sound governance and effective institutions.

He argued that countries which fail to capitalize on development partnerships often shift the blame to debt or external actors, rather than addressing internal shortcomings.

The prime minister also highlighted Guinea's long-standing relationship with China. Guinea was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing in 1959, and economic ties have expanded steadily over the decades. Bilateral trade reached more than 18 billion U.S. dollars in 2025, reflecting growing cooperation between the two countries.

Bah's remarks come as China's role in financing infrastructure and development projects across Africa continues to generate debate over debt sustainability and the long-term impact of Chinese lending on the continent.