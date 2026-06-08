Gambia, China seek to strengthen trade ties

Gambian Vice President Muhammad B.S. Jallow commended north China's Tianjin Port for its zero-carbon, fully automated terminal as a model of how economic growth can align with environmental protection, saying the experience offers lessons for The Gambia.

"The level of automation, that is the thing that impressed me most, particularly, I mean as we are realizing that this is the first zero-emission port. We know that climate change is a big problem for all countries, particularly a country like The Gambia, which is just about one meter above sea level. So any little rise of the seas, in fact our capital city will be flooded, will be lost. So I think something like this is something that we can learn from," Jallow said.

On May 1, China introduced zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic ties, becoming the first major economy to take such a step. The policy opens China's vast market wider to African goods and creates new opportunities for the continent.

The zero-tariff policy has opened new prospects for African exports, and Jallow pointed to The Gambia's groundnuts as a key beneficiary, thanking China for granting them access to its market.