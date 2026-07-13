China, Russia conclude joint naval drills in Yellow Sea

Chinese and Russian ships were seen holding joint naval drills in the Yellow Sea in video published Monday by Russia's Defence Ministry.

According to the ministry, ships from the two countries spent several days conducting joint drills, including live-fire exercises using artillery and machine-gun systems to repel a simulated attack by unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned surface vessels.

The ships' crews practiced joint maneuvering, anti-submarine missions, combat against enemy surface ships, and rescue operations, Russian Defence Ministry said.

Chinese media reported that the exercises covered surface, underwater, air and support elements.

China and Russia launched the exercise on July 6 at a military port in Qingdao, in eastern China's Shandong province.