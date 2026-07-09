Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Russia offers Mozambique help to eliminate 'terrorist threat'

Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Mozambique

Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, on a visit to Mozambique on Thursday offered Moscow’s support to eliminate the “terrorist threat” it faces.

Government forces are fighting an insurgency in the oil-rich northern Cabo Delgado province that is linked to the Islamic State group.

It has seen attacks on civilians and security forces, including beheadings, that have displaced thousands of people.

"We continue to support President Chapo’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the North, eliminate the terrorist threat, and consolidate Mozambique’s genuine sovereignty," Lavrov said.

Cabo Delgado has enormous reserves of gas, which have attracted the attention of global energy giants who have set up operations there.

Rwandan forces have been deployed to the area since 2021 to assist Mozambique's army in an operation that has millions of euros' worth of EU backing.

Lavrov is touring several African countries this week, including Ethiopia and Niger, as Russia expands its security presence on the continent.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..