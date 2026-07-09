Russia offers Mozambique help to eliminate 'terrorist threat'

Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, on a visit to Mozambique on Thursday offered Moscow’s support to eliminate the “terrorist threat” it faces.

Government forces are fighting an insurgency in the oil-rich northern Cabo Delgado province that is linked to the Islamic State group.

It has seen attacks on civilians and security forces, including beheadings, that have displaced thousands of people.

"We continue to support President Chapo’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the North, eliminate the terrorist threat, and consolidate Mozambique’s genuine sovereignty," Lavrov said.

Cabo Delgado has enormous reserves of gas, which have attracted the attention of global energy giants who have set up operations there.

Rwandan forces have been deployed to the area since 2021 to assist Mozambique's army in an operation that has millions of euros' worth of EU backing.

Lavrov is touring several African countries this week, including Ethiopia and Niger, as Russia expands its security presence on the continent.