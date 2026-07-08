Russian FM Lavrov begins Africa tour with talks in Ethiopia

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Addis Ababa on Tuesday at the start of an African tour.

At a meeting with the head of the African Union, Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, Lavrov stressed the need for greater African participation at the international level.

"We fully support what you said regarding the significant enhancement of Africa’s role in the global decision-making system," Lavrov said, "including, of course, African representation on the UN Security Council, which needs to be reformed through expanded participation from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.”

He also said that former colonial powers have continued to profit from Africa’s natural resources.

Commenting on plans to increase military production in Europe, Lavrov said countries willing to enter a direct war with Russia could emerge. "For now, they claim they are not at war with us. Well, that is disingenuous," he said.

According to Russia’s state news agency, Lavrov will also discuss the construction of a large-scale nuclear power plant in Ethiopia.

Russia hasn’t announced which other countries Lavrov will visit.