Russia, Madagascar foreign ministers hold talks in Moscow

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov welcomed his Madagascar counterpart, Alice N'Diaye, in Moscow on Friday.

At a joint press conference following bilateral talks, Lavrov was asked about expectations for the development of Russian-U.S. relations.

"We have a feeling that there could be another change in approach, as happened after the meeting in Anchorage, where understandings were reached," the Russian minister said.

"The understandings were clear, and they were reached based on President Putin's agreement with the proposals presented by the American side," he added.

Speaking about talks between the United States and Iran that were called off on Friday, Lavrov said that "perhaps another problem has arisen. Someone may not be particularly interested in these talks beginning," adding that Russia wishes the talks success.

"Both our American colleagues and the Iranians know that we are always at their disposal if our services are needed in terms of agreements on what to do with enriched uranium stockpiles," Lavrov said.

For her part, N'Diaye praised the opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as prospects for "consolidating our partnership in several priority sectors, including energy, agriculture, infrastructure, health, mining and education."