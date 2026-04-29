Republic of Congo president holds talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Republic of Congo, at the Kremlin in Moscow on Wednesday.

Putin said Russia sees “promising” opportunities for the development of bilateral relations between the two countries, primarily in the economic sphere.

“These include geological exploration, energy, logistics, agriculture, and several other areas,” he said.

Congratulating Sassou Nguesso on winning a fifth term in office last month, the Russian president said the stable political situation in Congo created “good business prospects.”

The 82-year-old faced a weak field of challengers, ‌with two of the country's best‑known opposition leaders in prison and others in exile.

Several opposition parties boycotted the election, won by Sassou Nguesso with almost 95% of the vote, saying the process lacked credibility.

The Congolese president, for his part, told Putin that “all the conditions” were in place for successfully implementing joint projects.

“As you said, the relations of friendship, solidarity, and cooperation in all the fields including security, defence, and economy” have been in place for decades, he said.

Putin also praised cooperation with the Republic of Congo on the international stage and invited Sassou Nguesso to the third Russia-Africa Forum, expected to take place later this year.