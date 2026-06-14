People with albinism get free cancer screening in Kenya

Saturday was International Albinism Awareness Day.

This year's theme highlights the impact of color-based discrimination on dignity, safety and mental well-being.

In Kenya, activities to mark the day included cancer screening for people with albinism.

"So the screen the screening is all about people with Albinism, most of our skins are very sensitive to light, so we we are always required to do a screening every month just to prevent our skin from having cancer, yeah," said Tabitha Kilusu, a person with albinism.

Albinism is a rare genetic condition that results in a lack of pigmentation (melanin) that normally gives colour to hair, skin and eyes.

People with albinism commonly experience sensitivity to bright light, which can lead to blindness and skin cancer.