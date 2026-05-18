Kenya transport protests turn deadly as four killed in fuel price unrest

At least four people have been killed during nationwide transport protests in Kenya, the interior minister has confirmed, as anger over rising fuel prices paralysed major cities and exposed deep economic strain.

The unrest erupted on Monday when public transport operators went on strike, forcing “matatu” minibuses off the roads and leaving thousands of commuters stranded. Protesters blocked highways, lit bonfires on major roads, and attempted to halt private vehicles and motorbike taxis in several cities, including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Nyeri.

The government-linked strike was triggered by sharp fuel price increases, including a 23.5 percent rise in diesel, which authorities say was driven by global oil shocks linked to instability in the Middle East and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Officials say Kenya, heavily dependent on imported fuel, has been hit hard by rising international prices.

Interior officials confirmed that four people were killed during the protests, without immediately providing further details on the circumstances of the deaths. Security forces were deployed in several hotspots as tensions escalated between demonstrators and police.

“They do not want to listen to the citizens when we say the prices are too high,” said one protester, describing widespread frustration over the cost of living.

The strike brought daily life to a standstill. Schools closed, businesses shut early, and major roads into Nairobi’s central business district were unusually empty, a stark contrast to the city’s typical congestion.

Treasury officials defended the price adjustments, arguing they were unavoidable amid global market pressures and fiscal constraints. However, critics say high domestic taxes on fuel have amplified the impact on consumers already struggling with inflation and poverty.

Economic analysts warned that prolonged disruption could deepen losses in an economy where a single day of protests can cost hundreds of millions of dollars, further straining households and businesses already under pressure.