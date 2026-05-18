Russia offers continued military cooperation to Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea’s Foreign Minister Simeon Oyono Esono Angue met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Monday, where the two discussed defence cooperation and Russia’s role in Africa.

Lavrov said Moscow was ready to continue military-technical cooperation with Equatorial Guinea, describing it as part of an established relationship between the two countries.

“We are always open to listening and meeting your needs in the field of defense capability as much as possible,” Lavrov told Angue during the meeting.

Angue praised Russia’s security involvement in the Sahel and the Central African Republic, saying Moscow’s role in those regions had contributed to peace and stability.

“We see what is happening in the Sahel. The involvement of Russia in defense and security in this area of the African continent has had great results due to Russia's intervention to promote peace and security in the Sahel. The same can be said about Central Africa,” Angue said.

Russia has expanded its presence in Africa in recent years through security partnerships, diplomatic outreach and economic cooperation, particularly in countries facing instability or strained relations with Western powers.