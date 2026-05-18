Kenya protests erupt over record fuel prices and rising cost of living

Kenya was brought to a standstill on Monday as protests erupted in Nairobi during a nationwide public transport strike over soaring fuel prices and the rising cost of living.

Commuters were stranded across the capital as demonstrators burned tires on major roads, forcing many motorists to stay home. Several schools switched to online learning after safety concerns prompted education officials to advise parents and school administrators to assess conditions before sending children to class.

“This government has been frustrating us,” said protester Brighton Kombo. “Fuel prices have gone up, and life has become increasingly expensive. Our livelihoods have been badly affected. The cost of living is now unbearable.”

The unrest follows a sharp increase in fuel prices announced on Friday. Diesel rose by 23.5 percent, while petrol increased by 8 percent, pushing pump prices to record highs.

“We are struggling with the high cost of living,” said another protester, Hesbon Manyura. “We can barely afford food or clothing. We are praying that God will help us and that the situation will improve.”

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry warned that the higher fuel costs will drive up the price of goods and services nationwide, adding pressure to households and businesses alike.

President William Ruto, who is currently out of the country, has not yet commented on the latest price hikes.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua blamed the increase on corruption and questioned why fuel remains more expensive in Kenya than in neighboring Uganda, despite Kenya serving as the region’s main import hub through the Port of Mombasa.