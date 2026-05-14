BRICS foreign ministers meet in India amid differences over Iran war

Foreign ministers from the BRICS group of emerging economies began a two-day meeting in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Thursday.

The gathering comes as the expanding bloc faces divisions over the war in Iran, rising energy prices, and growing global uncertainty.

It brings together diplomats from founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with newer member countries.

They are expected to discuss economic cooperation and coordinate their positions on key global issues.

In his opening remarks, Indian foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said peace and security issues remain central to global order.

"We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations. Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade, technology, and climate are shaping the global landscape,” he said.

“There is a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role.”

India is having to walk a diplomatic tightrope between BRICS members who remain divided on key issues.

Jaishankar called for “safe, ⁠unimpeded maritime flows” through international waters, as the Strait of Hormuz remains under blockade, saying they remain vital for global economic wellbeing.

Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile called on members to condemn the US and Israel’s “unlawful aggression” against Tehran.

His remarks come as the Washington and Tehran trade threats amid a ceasefire teetering on the brink of collapse.

The war has had far-reaching global repercussions, including on BRICS countries.

Founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China, BRICS was formed as a grouping of major emerging economies seen as a counterbalance to Western-led institutions such as the G7.

South Africa joined in 2010 and the bloc expanded further in 2024 with the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia became a full member in 2025.

The group has sought to expand its influence by pushing for a bigger role in a global order long dominated by the United States and its Western allies.

It has gained support across parts of the Global South, where many countries have criticized Western-led financial institutions.