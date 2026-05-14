Watch: Key moments from Trump’s first day in Beijing

Trump was received with a red-carpet ceremony at the Great Hall of the People before opening bilateral talks with Xi. The Chinese president said both countries should “work together to address global challenges”, while Trump said the two nations could have “a fantastic future together”. He also praised Xi personally, describing him as “a great leader” and saying the two men had consistently managed to resolve disagreements quickly through direct contact. The visit marks the first trip to Beijing by a sitting U.S. president in nearly a decade, following Donald Trump’s previous visit in 2017, and comes as both governments attempt to avoid further economic confrontation and restore high-level dialogue. China and the United States are expected to discuss extending a tariff truce reportedly reached in October 2025, after both sides imposed duties exceeding 100 per cent during a prolonged trade war. Taiwan, rare earth exports and artificial intelligence regulation are also expected to feature prominently on the agenda, reflecting broader strategic competition between the two countries. Business leaders, including Tesla chief Elon Musk, Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang and Apple CEO Tim Cook, were reported to have joined the U.S. delegation in Beijing, underscoring the economic stakes of the visit. Trump is due to leave China on Friday after a final private meeting with Xi.