DR Congo: HRW accuses M23 and Rwandan forces of killings, rape in Uvira

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday that M23 rebels and Rwandan forces carried out a brutal month-long occupation of Uvira in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, marked by summary executions, rape and enforced disappearances.

In a report released Thursday, the rights group says the city was occupied from December 10, 2025, to January 17, 2026.

HRW said it documented more than 50 summary executions, at least eight rapes and 12 enforced disappearances, along with gunfire targeting civilians as they tried to flee.

The report is based on more than 120 interviews carried out in March and April this year.

The group further said M23 fighters and Rwandan forces went door to door, targeting men and boys accused of links to the Wazalendo militias.

One witness quoted in the report said four members of his family were shot as they tried to escape. He described the scene as chaos.

Human Rights Watch also says survivors of sexual violence had almost no access to medical care during the occupation, including treatment to prevent HIV infection.

The organization says it contacted the Rwandan government and M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa, but received no response.

On March 2, the United States imposed sanctions on the Rwandan army and some of its commanders over their alleged role in Uvira’s capture.

Human Rights Watch is now calling for independent investigations, prosecutions and stronger international support for UN-led accountability efforts.

Philippe Bolopion, the group’s executive director, said the occupation of Uvira exposed what he called the abusive methods used by M23 and Rwandan forces.

“The occupation of Uvira shows the abusive methods used by the M23 and Rwandan forces,” Bolopion said. “Victims and their families in Uvira seek justice and an end to the impunity that drives these crimes. Congo’s supporters need to step up to support these efforts.”