Ukraine: Russian drone and missile barrage slams Kyiv, killing at least one

Explosions were reported across six districts of the city from around 3 a.m., while air raid sirens sounded for several hours. In the Darnytsia district, a multistorey residential building partially collapsed after being hit, trapping residents beneath the rubble. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said at least 27 people were rescued. Damage was also reported in the Dnieper, Obolon and Holosiivskyi districts, where homes, vehicles and civilian infrastructure were hit. Ukraine’s military administration said Russia used ballistic missiles alongside waves of drones during the overnight assault on 14 May 2026. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 18 apartments were destroyed and water supplies on the left bank of the city were disrupted. The strikes followed another major Russian attack on Wednesday that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said involved around 800 drones across 20 regions of Ukraine and killed at least six people. Ukrainian officials said cities including Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa and Kremenchuk were also targeted as fighting continues despite renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United States.