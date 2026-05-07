Local elections across UK test Starmer as Reform UK eyes major gains

Polling stations opened at 7:00 am across England, Scotland and Wales, with around 5,000 council seats contested alongside elections for the Welsh Senedd and Scottish Parliament. Starmer and his wife Victoria voted in London, while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Plaid Cymru chief Rhun ap Iorwerth also cast ballots early in the day. Opinion polls predict strong gains for Reform UK and the Greens amid growing public frustration over living costs, immigration and weak economic growth. UK political analysts say the elections could reshape Britain’s political balance after decades dominated by Labour and the Conservatives. Surveys indicate Labour risks losing control of the Welsh government in Cardiff for the first time since devolution began 27 years ago, while the Scottish National Party is expected to maintain its grip on Edinburgh. Reform UK, led by Farage, has campaigned heavily on immigration and public services and could win more than 1,200 local seats, according to the More in Common think tank. Results are expected overnight and throughout Friday, with pressure likely to intensify on Starmer if Labour performs badly in key regions.