DRC President Félix Tshisekedi hints at third term, 2028 poll delay

Democratic Republic of Congo President Félix Tshisekedi has raised the possibility of seeking a third term in office, saying he would accept another mandate if backed by the Congolese people through a referendum.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the 62-year-old leader insisted he had not personally sought to extend his stay in power beyond the constitutional two-term limit ending in 2028.

“I did not seek a third term, but I’m telling you: if the people want me to have a third term, I will accept,” Tshisekedi said.

He added that any constitutional revision allowing such a move would only happen with public approval.

“For me, if there is to be any change, revision, or whatever needs to be done, it will never be without consulting the population, the Congolese people — that is to say, through a referendum,” he said.

Tshisekedi also warned that ongoing conflict in eastern Congo could force a postponement of presidential elections scheduled for 2028.

Fighting between Congolese forces and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels has intensified in the mineral-rich provinces of North and South Kivu.

“If we can’t bring this war to an end, unfortunately we won’t be able to hold the elections in 2028,” he said, adding that authorities would not organise a vote without the participation of the two eastern provinces.

The comments are likely to fuel concerns among opposition groups, which have accused Tshisekedi of laying the groundwork for a constitutional change to remain in office beyond his current mandate.