Lamuka opposition coalition warns against ‘two‑tier democracy’ in DR Congo

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the opposition is sharply criticising what it calls a “two‑tier democracy” after a pro‑UDPS march in Kinshasa reignited debate over United Sates sanctions and a possible constitutional reform that could open the door to a third term for President Félix Tshisekedi.

While the opposition acknowledges that the UDPS (Union for Democracy and Social Progress) and its allies have the right to demonstrate, it accuses authorities of systematically repressing opposition protests.

Prince Epenge, a spokesperson for the LAMUKA opposition coalition, says their marches are routinely met with violence.

“There is nothing unusual about the UDPS demonstrating. What we denounce is a policy of double standards. Our demonstrations are violently repressed, with injuries and arrests,” he said.

US sanctions seen as heightening political tensions

The UDPS welcomed recent US sanctions against former president Joseph Kabila, but the opposition warns the move will not resolve Congo’s internal crisis — and could even worsen it.

Epenge argues that if Tshisekedi pushes ahead with changing the “rules of the democratic game,” he too could face international consequences.

“The UDPS’s joy will be short‑lived if Mr. Félix Tshisekedi insists on changing the rules. The next sanctions could target him,” he warned.

Constitutional reform sparks fears of a third term

The government says legal adjustments are needed to strengthen sovereignty and fix institutional dysfunctions.

The opposition sees something far more serious: a red line being crossed.

“This is not a revision — Tshisekedi wants to tear up the Constitution,” Epenge said. “It amounts to a constitutional coup. We will fight by all possible means. It will not succeed — the people are standing firm.”

Major opposition march planned as political showdown looms

In response, opposition parties — including those of Moïse Katumbi, Martin Fayulu and Delly Sesanga — are preparing a large demonstration in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the ruling majority is pushing for a referendum on constitutional reform, with a draft law already submitted to the National Assembly.

A political confrontation is clearly taking shape, one that could intensify in the weeks ahead.