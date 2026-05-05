Iraqi tankers bypass Hormuz, stream into Syria via Rabia gate

Dozens of tanker trucks carrying Iraqi oil began crossing into Syria on Monday through the recently reopened Rabia–Yarubiyah border gate, marking the revival of a strategic overland route for energy exports as regional tensions continue to disrupt maritime shipping.

Oil convoys resume through key border crossing

A long line of tankers stretched across the Iraqi side of the Rabia gate in Nineveh province as drivers waited for exit papers to be stamped.

Most trucks were loaded with oil products from fields and refineries in Kirkuk, Siniyah, Baiji and the Kar refinery in Irbil, according to officials.

“Trucks from all these locations head to Yarubiyah gate,” said Ahmad Hamdi, a tanker driver. “Al‑Walid gate receives those loading from Doura and Shuaiba refineries.”

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has provided free diesel to support the convoys transporting fuel to Syria’s Baniyas port.

First batch of 70 tankers marks start of continuous flow

Basim Shith Mohammed, deputy director of the Rabia border gate, said the first convoy consisted of 70 tankers, with more expected to follow.

“Work is continuing to dispatch as many trucks as possible in order to increase state revenue,” he said.

The shipments are part of a broader effort to maintain export flows after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, forcing Iraq to reroute oil overland into Syria before it is shipped onward to European markets.

A costly but crucial alternative to the Strait of Hormuz

The Rabia–Yarubiyah crossing, closed for more than a decade due to conflict, reopened last month. Officials have touted it as a vital additional corridor for energy exports.

Although trucking oil across the border is slower and more expensive than maritime transport, it offers a workaround as long as Iran maintains tight control over the Hormuz channel.

With the crossing now operational, Iraq and Syria are positioning the route as a strategic lifeline — one that could reshape regional energy logistics if maritime tensions persist.