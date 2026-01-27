Russia reportedly pulling forces out of bases in Syria's north-east

Russia has reportedly begun pulling out of positions in north-eastern Syria, moving to end its military presence in an area that is still under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

Government troops under President Ahmed al-Sharaa have taken swathes of northern and eastern Syria from the SDF this month, as it aims to assert its authority over the whole country.

A fragile ceasefire between the two sides was extended on Saturday for 15 days.

SDF fighters at one base next to the Qamishli airport told journalists on Tuesday that the Russians had begun moving their equipment out in recent days.

Inside what had been living quarters for the soldiers was largely empty, with scattered items left behind, including workout equipment, protein powder, and some clothing.

"They took away their equipment by planes and by land, but we don't know whether it's going to Hmeimim air base [in the Syrian coastal province of Latakia] or Russia,” said SDF fighter, Ahmed Ali.

There has been no official statement from Russia about the withdrawal of its forces from Qamishli.

It was a close ally of ousted President Bashar al-Assad during the civil war, but has established ties with al-Sharaa since he seized power over a year ago.

Moscow did not try to counter the rebel offensive in late 2024 but gave asylum to Assad after he fled the country.

Russia is expected to retain a presence at its air and naval bases on Syria’s Mediterranean coast.

The Syrian interim president is due to meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on Wednesday.